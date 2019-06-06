The 2019 Summer Reading Program is off to a great start! A Universe of Stories is this year’s theme, and we hope many kids K-6th grade stop in to explore our library as well as learn a few fun facts about space.

Summer reading is held each Thursday from 10-11:30 a.m. through the month of June with a finale to be held on Friday, July 5.

For every hour kids read, or are read to if they are a family reader, they can earn a small prize.

After 5 hours, participants will earn a book, and after 10 hours reading, they will have their name written on a bubble to display on our super reader bulletin board.

On July 5, we will draw winners from the names having read 10 hours for prizes, such as a Kindle Fire, a Fujifilm camera, passes to the Fowler Swimming Pool and more.

Coffee and conversation time this month will be June 12, at 9 a.m. Come in, visit and share a cup of coffee with a new friend or two.

We thank the members of the Fowler Progress Club for the flowers at the entrance of our facility. Each spring, the club donates their time as well as the flowers to brighten the entrance of the library.

Stop in and see some of our new items for check out. New to our shelves are the "Dog Man" series, the "Legend of Pineapple Cove," and the "Mage and the Magpie."

New graphic novels include "Guts," "Ghosts" and "Wings of Fire," a series. DVDs to borrow coming soon are classics "Frozen," "Brave," "Moana," "Coco" and more.

Happy Summer from all of us at the Fowler Public Library.