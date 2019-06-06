Fowler’s Memorial Day Ceremony was held at the Fowler Cemetery flagpole May 27. Nearly a hundred people were in attendance.



Leslie Lieber served as Mistress of Ceremonies and was accompanist during the attendees’ singing of the patriotic songs “My Country ‘Tis of Thee,” “Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory” and “Count Your Blessings.”

Seth McFall, an Eagle Scout from Troop #213, served as commander of the scout honor guard during the flag-raising ceremony and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Troop #213 scouts who comprised the flag-raising color guard were Owen Winkler (Eagle Scout), Aaron Efird and Jacob Efird (Eagle Scout).



An American Legion wreath donated by Neil Smith was displayed in honor of the mothers, wives and family members who have sacrificed so much in support of veterans and active military. The Pledge of Allegiance was described in detail and the “Legend of the Poppy” was presented by Leslie Lieber.



The closing prayer and the message were provided by Pastor Bobby Johnston of the Fowler Pitkin Avenue Baptist Church, who reviewed the origins of religious liberty in America and the sacrifices made by millions of Americans to keep our First Amendment freedoms.



The service concluded with the playing of “Taps” by Leslie Lieber. Chairs for seating attendees were provided by Jeff and Illene Black. Small flags had been placed by the headstones of each known veteran in an effort to honor them for their service.