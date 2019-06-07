The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted suspects.

Natalie Perez, 19, has a warrant for failure to appear, which includes motor vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. Her bond amount is $50,000.

John Lovato, 33, has a warrant for failure to appear, which includes motor vehicle theft, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, trespass auto with the intent to commit a crime, driving under restraint and habitual criminal. His bond amount is $10,000.

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the Pueblo Police Department.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-7867, or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Police learn shooting victim has nationwide warrant

At about 1:10 a.m. Friday, Pueblo Police Department officers were dispatched to a shooting in the area of East 16th Street and Salem Avenue.

The man who called police about the incident said he was approached by a man he didn't know who told him that he'd been shot. He said that when the victim heard police sirens, he ran away, according to police Capt. Tom Rummel.

Officers later found the victim hiding behind a house nearby and confirmed he had a wound to his back.

The victim was not cooperative with police at first, only saying he was hit in the head and then shot as he tried running away.

Later officers discovered that the victim is a man identified as Carlo Chavez, 21, who Rummel said has a nationwide extradition no-bond warrant for parole violation.

Rummel said Chavez's wound isn't life-threatening and after treatment he will be booked on the warrant and on suspicion of criminal impersonation for allegedly giving police a false name.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Man gives himself up to cops

A man asked a police officer to be arrested and taken to jail, so the officer obliged.

Around midnight Thursday, a Pueblo police officer stopped at a store to get something to drink and was approached by a male standing outside who told the officer, "Hey, want to take me to jail?"

According to police Capt. Tom Rummel, the officer thought he was just joking around and said he didn't want to because it would create more paperwork for him.

The man, who was not identified by Rummel, then told the officer that he has a warrant.

So, of course, the officer ran a check on him and found out he did indeed have a $10,000 warrant for theft.

The man, as he asked to be, was then arrested and booked into the Pueblo County jail.

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: RyanS_Chieftain