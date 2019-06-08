Inaugural Pick Up Pueblo nods to community strength after Pueblo Flood of 1921

Armed with trash bags, rakes, garden shears, work gloves and boundless determination, a small army of residents from across Pueblo spread out across town on Saturday to clean up some of the community’s favorite hot spots during the inaugural Pick Up Pueblo event.

More than 300 volunteers – from local homeless residents to officeholders – tackled beautification projects at El Centro Del Quinto Sol, Bessemer Park, City Park, the Arkansas River Whitewater Park, Stauter Field and Runyon Lake for a day of community service and collaboration.

“There are a lot of groups that do cleanups throughout the year,” said Matt Albright, who helped organize the event as part of Leadership Pueblo 2019's Class Project, “which is amazing, but we found there is not one time where the community bands together – despite class, despite your socioeconomic status, despite your religion, despite anything – and really focus on this community and clean up.

“We also realized we have an amazing opportunity with the historical significance of the 98th anniversary of the (Pueblo Flood of 1921) cleanup. Pueblo banded together at one point, despite all of our differences, to clean up after the flood.

“So, why can’t we do that annually in remembrance of those people, and also help bring our community a little tighter together and realize we’re not as divided as we think?"

For the inaugural event – which is expected to be an annual occurrence– the cleanup targeted some of Pueblo’s most beloved parks and open spaces, from El Centro Del Quinto Sol on the East Side to City Park in the heart of town.

Among those who decided to spend Saturday morning with the sun on their face and a paintbrush in their hands at City Park were couple Michelle and Michael Racine, who said they often pass through the popular park on their weekly drive to church, but prior to Saturday, had never spent any time enjoying it.

“We like doing this kind of stuff and it was really kind of cool that they did this,” Michael Racine said.

“I think it’s a big deal for people to come together and do stuff like this, because it builds people’s values. There’s a lot of stuff that people really don’t do for each other anymore, so it’s kind of a big deal.”

While the Racines were painting trash cans near the softball fields at the park, a short distance away, a group of nine Pueblo Young Marines was picking up trash and placing it into large black bags under the supervision of U.S. Navy Veteran David Weingardt.

“They’re learning that they need to take care of what they have here,” Weingardt said of the 8-to-18-year olds who comprise his Young Marines.

“So, if they throw a piece of trash out, and 100 other people throw a piece of trash out, it becomes a mess. So they get to see that. They’re getting to see what people are causing by not taking care of things.

“So we’re trying to instill in them to think about it before they do things. … just one piece of trash makes a big difference.”

While volunteers like the Racines and Young Marines dedicated their efforts to City Park, others, like Pueblo Rotary No. 43 Program Chair Elizabeth Gallegos, spent their morning getting their hands dirty while picking up trash at the Arkansas River Whitewater Park.

“I climbed the side of that little mountain and filled so many garbage bags I had to leave them for the parks and rec people because they were too heavy for me,” Gallegos said.

“It’s just a great day. It’s fun to help make Pueblo beautiful so really, in essence, that’s what it’s all about for me.”

