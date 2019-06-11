The 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission has selected three candidates for Gov. Jared Polis’ consideration in appointing a new district court judge.

The candidates are Nelson Dunford, deputy district attorney for the 11th Judicial District; Amiel Markenson, with the state public defender’s office in Pueblo; and Margaret Vellar, chief deputy district attorney for the 4th Judicial District.

They were selected by the 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission on Monday.

Starting Wednesday, Polis has 14 days to appoint one of the nominees for the position.

Legislation was approved by the Colorado House and Senate to add an additional judge to the 10th Judicial District, as well as adding judges to other judicial districts across the state, to address the issue of judges being overburdened by cases.

Senate Bill 19-043, signed by Polis, increases by one the number of district court judges in the 1st, 8th, 10th, 13th, 17th, 18th, and 21st judicial districts and adds two judges in the 4th and 19th judicial districts. It also adds four judges in the 2nd judicial district.

Adding an additional judge to Pueblo’s judicial district would help lower caseloads.

Currently, there are seven district court judges in Pueblo’s judicial district.

Comments regarding any of the nominees can be sent by email to Polis at gov_judicialappointments@state.co.us.

amestas@chieftain.com

Twitter: @mestas3517