The operators of the city’s temporary homeless shelter managed individuals with significant health care issues while the facility was open Dec. 15 through the end of April, according to a report that Kathy Cline, executive director of the Pueblo Rescue Mission, presented Monday to the City Council.

The shelter at 901 W. Ninth St. served six people who use wheelchairs, three who are legally blind, four who were classified as hearing-impaired, two people on oxygen tanks and one person who required a feeding tube.

"The individual with the feeding tube: We had all of his nutrients delivered to the Rescue Mission, and he was there at the shelter for a while and he left," Cline said. "We had to order oxygen for the people who came in with oxygen tanks. There was a lot of health care issues that came about with some of these folks, and they're not always in the best of health. It all worked, though. I feel confident that we did everything that we needed to do to help these folks."

The warming shelter was used a total of 10,235 times by 578 different individuals at least once, according to the data provided by Cline. That included 442 different men and 135 different women using the shelter a minimum of one time. Many used the shelter several times, resulting in a total use number of 10,235.

Of the people who stayed at the shelter, 52 were seniors of 60 and older, while 27 were under the age of 25.

There were 39 veterans who used the shelter.

There was just one drug arrest made at the shelter the entire time it was open, Cline said.

Volunteers and staff at the Rescue Mission were also busy making sandwiches, as there were a total of 8,777 served to the homeless population at the shelter. Additionally, 2,571 personal resources such as clothing, hygiene items, blankets and sleeping bags were distributed

One thing Cline said she is most happy about is that 31 individuals who stayed at the shelter were able to find stable living.

"That is pretty remarkable," she said.

Now that there is no warming shelter in Pueblo, the Rescue Mission continues its effort to renovate a building on West Fourth Street to turn it into a permanent shelter.

Cline said her organization had an important meeting with the state housing board in Denver on Tuesday to secure about $1.3 million in grant money for the renovation.

Following that meeting, Cline said it went well and that the Rescue Mission expects to hear by the end of the week if it would receive the money. If the funding is approved, a permanent shelter at the Fourth Street building would open by the end of this year, Cline said.

