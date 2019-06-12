An explosive chain of events between a man and his ex-wife's family resulted in his fatal shooting on Monday in Pueblo West, deputies say.

Robert Goodwin, 68, was allegedly shot by his stepson, Sean Michael Pennefather, because Pennefather was angry the man would not leave his mother’s house, according to an arrest affidavit obtained Wednesday by The Pueblo Chieftain.

“My son just shot my ex-husband in the shoulder three times, and I understand why but … please send somebody here,” the woman reportedly told a dispatcher while reporting the shooting to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived, Pennefather reportedly was standing in the front door of the residence with his hands in the air and a black, .45-caliber handgun laying nearby.

He was taken into custody without incident.

In the backyard of the home, deputies found Goodwin sitting upright in a chair with multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency responders attempted to perform life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. Goodwin was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, detectives spoke to the suspect’s mother who said her ex-husband had been staying with her in her Pueblo West home in the 400 block of Mangrum Drive for about a year after moving from Florida following the discovery of black mold in his home.

She told deputies her ex-spouse was only supposed to stay with her for two or three months, but that he exceeded his stay and never left.

The woman told deputies that Pennefather moved in with her and Goodwin approximately one month prior to the shooting, despite ongoing tension between him and Goodwin.

“Sean (expletive) hates him,” the woman told detectives. “I think he should. He (expletive) hates his stepdad, and he is right.”

According to the affidavit, when deputies asked the woman what transpired leading up to the shooting, she reportedly told them, “Sean goes, ‘I just wanna kill the son of a (expletive).'”

She said she told her son to stop, to which he replied, "I’ll go to jail."

The ongoing tension between Goodwin and Pennefather had previously been documented by law enforcement on May 29, when Goodwin called the sheriff's office to report that his ex-wife had threatened him.

The summary of a law enforcement report notes that Goodwin told deputies his ex-wife had stated her son was going to kill him if Goodwin didn’t leave her residence.

Goodwin told deputies he was afraid of his stepson.

He also told them that Pennefather kept a .45-caliber pistol – matching that of the gun recovered at the scene following the shooting – in his bedroom.

When deputies asked Pennefather on May 29 about the threat his mother made to his stepfather, he reportedly told them he was not going to kill his stepfather but expressed he would defend himself if Goodwin ever attacked him.

The victim’s ex-wife told deputies Goodwin had not made threats to her nor Pennefather, nor had he ever physically abused her or her son.

Pennefather invoked his constitutional right to remain silent and refused to speak with detectives without an attorney present.

He has been charged with first-degree murder. His first appearance in Pueblo District Court is scheduled for Thursday.

