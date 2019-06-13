If there were any lingering doubts as to the depth of Pueblo's love of high school sports and its young performers, they were put to rest in epic fashion Wednesday evening at a Pueblo Convention Center grand hall filled to capacity.

In its first year, the 2019 All Star Preps Best of Pueblo awards banquet bestowed well-deserved accolades on Pueblo County's top male and female athletes, all-stars who were celebrated in an ambiance-rich hometown version of ESPN's ESPY Awards.

Presented by The Pueblo Chieftain and sponsored by Legacy Bank and Black Hills Energy, the gala honored athletes from nine high schools in 23 different sports, with a select group of teams, individuals and coaches recognized as the best of the best.

"I love this event because it's about community," Lee Bachlet, the Chieftain's publisher, told the gallery of athletes, family members, supporters and sponsors. "I love this event because it's about our prep athletes, our students, our children. I love this event because it's a great celebration, and I thank you all for being here tonight to join us in this celebration.

"Athletes: just being invited to this event tonight represents countless hours of hard work and sacrifice from you and those who love you. And for that, we congratulate you for just getting here tonight, and on a job well done."

As patrons enjoyed a sit-down dinner of chicken cordon bleu, photos of the nearly 300 standouts acknowledged through the All Star Preps Best of Pueblo campaign flashed across three large screens. The cream of this elite crop, the most valuable players, were later welcomed to the stage by Chieftain preps sports reporters Marcus Hill and Austin White as the high schoolers' impressive 2018-19 accomplishments were recounted for all to hear.

In addition to the most valuable player kudos, the following premier honors were bestowed:

Co-Team of The Year: East High School wrestling and Pueblo West High School baseball.

Co-Boys Coach of the Year: Pat Laughlin (East wrestling) and Dan Sanchez (Pueblo West baseball).

Girls Coach of the Year: Shannan Lane (South girls basketball).

Boys Athlete of the Year: East's Kain Medrano: football, basketball, track and field.

Girls Athlete of the Year: Pueblo County's Amanda Blickensderfer: swimming.

Male Scholar Athlete of the Year: Pueblo West's Kolyn Kremer: football, track and field.

Female Scholar Athlete of the Year: Central's Makenzie Mehess: volleyball, basketball, golf.

Trailblazer Award: Central's Lily McDonald (girls wrestling), who finished third at the state tournament in the first year of girls wrestling at the state level.

Courage Award: Central's Serenity Nailor-Lewis (track and field), who was diagnosed with brain cancer in November and continues the gallant fight.

Courage Award: Taneisha Schumann, a Pueblo West High School teacher, coach's wife and mother, who last year was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. She likewise continues to be a model of hope and resilience.

No stranger to the rewards that come through hard work on the field and in the classroom, Denver Broncos breakout star Phillip Lindsay, the evening's keynote speaker, engaged in a casual "Q&A" session with Bachlet, with both men seated comfortably on the stage in tan armchairs.

In addition to a Broncos gift basket chock-full of goodies, a Lindsay-autographed football and $50 gift cards from many of the event sponsors, the evening's giveways included choice tickets to the December home match-up between Denver and the Oakland Raiders, courtesy of Legacy Bank.

Photos from Wednesday's awards celebration are available for viewing and sharing at chieftain.com, with a commemorative All Star Preps Best of Pueblo special section, complete with photos of all honored athletes, set to publish on June 23.

