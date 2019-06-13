Gallery 313 is hosting a reception in honor of their featured guest artist for June, Debbie Phillips. The artist’s opening reception will be 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the gallery, 313 Santa Fe Ave. in La Junta.



The exhibit, which opened June 3 and will run through June 29, includes a variety of photographs and paintings: acrylic, pastels, ink and watercolor by Phillips.



Featured in the exhibit is a Native American inspired earth pigment painting on rawhide. The collage titled Symbols of Yester Year includes animals that were important to the Native American way of life. The natural earth pigments used are created using mother nature’s bounty to make the powered pigments that are mixed and used to paint with.



Fresh off a trip to Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada, Phillips features several photographs of the magnificent landscape and rock formations.



“I love horses and always come back to creating abstract horses,” said Phillips. “My latest painting is a golden horse with blue, purple, gold and green mane blowing in the wind.” Her Golden Horse is a 24”x 24” acrylic painting.



Pastels make beautifully detailed animals and have become a favorite of hers to work with when doing wildlife, dogs and cats. The exhibit includes several pastels of a variety of animals: Eagle Eye, Arabian Stallion, Big Horn Sheep, and Angry Bear.



Phillips and Gordon Schockey, owner of Gallery 313, invite the community to join them for the reception. The exhibit will be open all day beginning at 9 a.m.



Phillips her husband Craig, and their five children hav elived in the Arkansas Valley all of their lives; they now reside in the Cheraw area.

For more information, call 469-2758 or email DebbiePhillipsStudio@gmail.com.