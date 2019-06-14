The Colorado High School Activities Association released its All-State baseball teams last Friday, and three Fowler players were named All-State on the Class 2A team.

All-State teams have been posted on the CHSAANow.com website.

Johnathan Mobbley placed the highest of any of the local players, as he was a Class 2A second0team selection. Mobbley, a junior, was the Grizzlies' top pitcher as he had a won-lost record of 9-4 and an earned-run average of 1.84. He also recorded 81 strikeouts and 32 walks.

On offense, Mobbley batted .308 with 20 hits in 65 at-bats. He also had two doubles, a triple and 12 runs batted in.

Mobbley also played in the infield.

Two other Fowler players, seniors Zane Denton and Quinton Flanscha, were honorable mention selections.

Denton had a .250 batting average with 17 hits in 68 at-bats. He also recorded two doubles and 13 RBIs.

He was also the Grizzlies' No. 2 pitcher. His record was 5-4 with a 4.01 ERA. He had 24 strikeouts and 19 walks.

He was Fowler's starting shortstop.

Flanscha batted .341 with 28 hits in 82 at-bats. He also had seven doubles, one triple, two home runs and 15 RBIs.

Flanscha also saw time as a pitcher and he had a 0-0 record with a 2.50 ERA. He struck out 20 and walked 15.

Flanscha was the Grizzlies' starting center fielder.

The threesome helped lead Fowler to a second-place finish in Class 2A.

Manzanola had one player on the Class 1A team in senior Dustin Carroll. Carroll, a senior, was a pitcher and an infielder for the Bobcats.

Carroll batted .517 with 15 hits in 29 at-bats. He also had seven doubles, two triples, a home run and nine RBIs.

As a pitcher, Carroll's record was 1-3 with an 8.67 ERA. He recorded 25 strikeouts and 25 walks.

Carroll was named honorable mention.

khamrick@ljtdmail.com