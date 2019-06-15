Betty Jo Babich, passed away peacefully June 7, 2019, at the age of 91. She is survived by her brother, Boyde Striegel; daughter, JeanAnn Reisner; grandchildren, Colleen Lane, Beth Benson, Michael Massacci, Allison Brown, Nick, Tony and Katie Babich; ten great-grandchildren; aunt, Frances Hutchison; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 51 years, Frank Babich; sons, Tim and Ted Babich; parents, Clyde and Elma Striegel; brothers, Bobby and Billy Striegel; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel with inurnment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty's memory to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo, CO 81008; or Posada, 827 East 4th Street, Pueblo, CO , 81001. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org