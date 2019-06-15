Mary E. Dreier-Masimer, 103, born July 8, 1915 in Grand Island, Neb. Deceased June 11, 2019 in Pueblo, Colo. Predeceased by parents, Ira Elden Johnston and Lulu Zella Trout Johnston Rouse; step-father, William Wayne Rouse; brothers, Alan Tad Rouse, William Wayne Rouse Jr.; and husbands, Karl Wilhelm Dreier (1995) and William F. "Bill" Masimer (2009). Survived by sister, Elizabeth Rosemary Rouse Myers of Yakima, Wash.; daughters, Patricia Ann (James F.) Cook of Kingwood, Texas and M. Lynn (Robert W.) Antle of Pueblo, Colo.; grandchildren, Christopher Antle and Jennifer Antle (Scott) Atterberry, David (Brooklyn) Cook, Rebecca Cook (Bryce) Jones; nine great-grand-children, Brandon and Jessica Atterberry, Cambria, Maya and Xochi Cook, and Tyce, Mary Rachel, Cameron and Harrison Jones; plus six Masimer step-sons, families and special friends, Flo Porter and Robert Swift. Mary graduated from Nebraska University Hospital School of Nursing in Omaha in 1937, and came to Pueblo in 1940. She worked at Corwin and Parkview hospitals, retiring in 1977. She volunteered at Sangre de Cristo Arts Center and Meals on Wheels for many years. She was a resident of Villa Pueblo since 2007. Memorial service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Villa Pueblo. Online condolences at www.tgmccarthy.com.



