Lawrence (Larry) Edward Grinstead Sr., 71, joined God's angels on June 7, 2019, at home in Avondale. He was born March 29, 1948 in Fort Collins, to the union of Lawrence and Borgny Grinstead. He proudly served in the United States Army Dog Face Charlie 1st Battalion 18th Infantry Swamp Rats Viet Nam and was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. He leaves behind, his loving wife of 50 years, Dorothy; his children, Keri Ann Grinstead, Kristy Grinstead, and Larry Grinstead Jr.; granddaughters, Cheyenne Grinstead (Brandi Quinn) and Ashley Grinstead; sister, Janice (Frankie) Martino; sister-in-law, Sandra (Earl) Perdue; nephews, David Williamson, Dan Glass, Fred (Michelle) Lesser, Tim Glass, and Ponch (Jessica) Martino; niece, Marianne Lesser; special cousins, Raymond Grinstead and Trish Hulstrom; lifetime friend, Don (Carol) Holman; and numerous cousins, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Judy and Sandi. He was a selfless man and a hero to his family. To honor his wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers and food, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hos-pital (www.stjude.org).