The Colorado High School Activities Association Board of Directors last week approved the football alignment for the 2020-21 seasons.

The following criteria was used to create the alignment in all classifications — enrollment numbers, competitive balance in each league, geography, risk minimization, success/nonsuccess, school participation percentage, and regular season/postseason implications.

The board has worked on the new alignment for more than a year, and the representatives on the committee sought and incorporated feedback from member schools.

There will be some changes in most of the leagues in which local schools will compete.

The Class 2A Tri-Peaks League will be reduced by one, as Elizabeth will move into the Colorado League. La Junta, Lamar, Manitou Springs, The Classical Academy and Woodland Park will remain in the league.

The Class 1A Santa Fe League will see two teams leave and one enter. Crowley County will play eight-man football in the Arkansas Valley League, and John Mall will play in the eight-man Southern League.

Added to the Santa Fe League will be Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy, a new school in Colorado Springs.

Remaining in the league are Ellicott, Peyton, Rocky Ford and Trinidad.

In eight-man football, the Southern League will see not only the addition of John Mall, but also Dolores Huerta Preparatory High School.

No teams will leave the league, as Calhan, Custer County, Pikes Peak Christian, Simla and Swink will remain.

The Arkansas Valley League will see the arrival of Crowley County. Remaining in the league are Fowler, Hoehne, Holly, Las Animas, McClave, Springfield and Wiley.

There are no changes in the six-man Southeast League, as Cheraw, Cheyenne Wells, Eads, Granada, Kit Carson and Walsh will remain.

In the South-Central League, La Veta will leave for the Southwest League, and the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind will enter the league. Aguilar, Branson/Kim, Manzanola and Primero will stay in the league.

The 2019 season will see the same alignment as the 2018 season.

ALIGNMENTS FOR THE 2020-21 SEASONS

Class 2A Tri-Leaks League

La Junta

Lamar

Manitou Springs

The Classical Academy

Woodland Park

Class 1A Santa Fe League

Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy

Ellicott

Peyton

Rocky Ford

Trinidad

Eight-man Arkansas Valley League

Crowley County

Fowler

Hoehne

Holly

Las Animas

McClave

Springfield

Wiley

Eight-man Southern League

Calhan

Custer County

Dolores Huerta Prep

John Mall

Miami-Yoder

Pikes Peak Christian

Simla

Swink

Six-man Southeast League

Cheraw

Cheyenne Wells

Eads

Granada

Kit Carson

Walsh

Six-man South-Central League

Aguilar

Branson/Kim

Colorado Deaf and Blind

Manzanola

Primero

khamrick@ljtdmail.com