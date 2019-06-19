In an age where new cutting-edge technology is coming out almost daily and social media dominates people's lives, ham radio operators like Richard Holmes are keeping things old school.

Holmes is a Pueblo amateur radio operator, who commonly are referred to as ham radio operators, and is vice president of a local organization of 70 or so members called the Pueblo Amateur Radio Club.

Why they're referred to as ham operators isn't totally clear. It's not an acronym for anything.

"There are several stories about how it came about," Holmes said. "Some say it came from an old telegraph term 'pounding the brass' where it showed a guy pounding a hammer saying he's a real ham or hamming it up. It started out as sort of a derogatory term I believe but it sort of stuck."

Ham radio operating is a hobby hundreds of thousands across the U.S. participate in, but there are crucial, practical uses for them in the real world. Ham radios are relied upon in disasters when all other communication fails.

"Tornadoes, fires, storms, ice and even the occasional cutting of fiber optic cables leave people without the means to communicate," Holmes said. "In these cases, the one consistent service that has never failed has been amateur radio."

Amateur radio operators such as Holmes provide backup communications for everything from the American Red Cross to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Just recently, Holmes and others in the PARC helped with emergency communications in the Junkins Fire and the Beulah Fire.

"We were doing communications with the Red Cross shelter that was set up in both instances," Holmes said. "The Red Cross calls us in to provide communication between the shelter and the emergency operations center for the fire."

Holmes also runs the ham radio portion of the Pueblo National Weather Service's SKYWARN storm spotter program. Holmes works with area weather spotters to communicate with the weather service in providing timely reports of severe weather and watches and warnings.

"It's exciting and fun to help with disasters and that but the circumstances in which you're doing it are not," Holmes said. "I prefer not to have to do it, but when you're needed it's nice to be able to give back. It's a service. The FCC and government considers it a service."

Holmes said being a certified ham radio operator was on his bucket list.

He became licensed almost five years ago to the day.

He had struggled to do so before because there was a Morse code portion of the required testing to become certified he couldn't get past, but that portion of the testing was thrown out.

Holmes now has the top level license an amateur radio operator can have, which is the extra level. He brings 40 years worth of experience in commercial radio and electronics to the practice.

There are several things that drew Holmes to amateur radio and keep his passion for it burning.

"To me, it's giving back to the community. That's the No. 1 thing," Holmes said. "Meeting new people and talking to new people you haven't talked to before is great, too. There's definitely a social aspect."

This weekend the public will have a chance to meet Holmes and other members of the PARC and see for themselves what they do.

As part of a countrywide event, Pueblo hams will be holding public demonstrations of emergency communications abilities at Colorado State University-Pueblo beginning at noon Saturday and lasting until noon Sunday. Operators will be set up in the parking lot at the north end of Bonforte Boulevard, just over the bridge on U.S Highway 47.

The annual event, called Field Day, is the climax of the weeklong Amateur Radio Week sponsored by the American Radio Relay League.

During the event, Pueblo's amateur radio operators will try to make communication with as many other operators across the world as they can without the use of phone systems, internet or any other infrastructure that can be compromised in a crisis.

Holmes said they've once communicated with someone from as far away as Russia, and that some members of the PARC don't even sleep during the 24-hour event.

"I'm not sure if I will or not," he said.

More than 35,000 amateur radio operators across the United States participated in last year's event.

