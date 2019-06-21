Kathleen Tomlin represented the Las Animas VFW Auxiliary at the 99th Annual Department of Colorado State Convention. There were 133 Auxiliary members registered and 88 VFW members.

The joint ceremony was very impressive, and it was wonderful to see the awards presented such as Teachers of the Year, Police Officer of the Year, Boy Scout of the Year and many other awards.

Las Animas was honored to receive a plaque for the first place Community Service Record Book and First Place Auxiliary Achievement in Group 4! What an accomplishment – thanks to all those that work hard and do their parts to make this team special and productive to help veterans – it is appreciated.

Other awards received included Second Place Certificate of Achievement – Scholarship Program; Second Place Certificate of Achievement – Americanism Program; Second Place Certificate of Achievement – Veterans & Family Support; and Third Place Certificate of Achievement – Hospital Program.

Kathleen also attended the Joint Memorial Service, which was very emotional with all our losses this year – the Auxiliary lost seven members.

Kathleen expressed thanks to the community for all it does to help veterans.

God bless our veterans and God Bless America.