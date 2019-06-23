Margery Louise Dann Fouracre, age 88, died on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Denver, Colorado, after a short stay in the hospital. She was born on May 8, 1930, to Rodney H. Dann Sr. and Ruby Moore Dann, in Wrightsville, Georgia. She was raised in Newark, Delaware, and was a graduate of the University of Delaware, majoring in education and art. She also studied art in Taxco, Mexico.

Margery married Thomas Fouracre Sr. on August 8, 1953, and followed him as he was moved around the country, first with the U.S. Army and then with his job with DuPont. They lived in Delaware, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, Michigan, and their last move was to Evergreen, Colorado, in 1976. They raised four children.

Margery and Tom loved the mountains and skiing. They volunteered and taught for 20 years at the National Sports Center for the Disabled, where they made many friends. Margery loved her family, traveling, gardening and reading.

She is survived by her children, Tom Fouracre (Susan Bennett) of Milton, Delaware, Rodney Fouracre (Nida) of La Junta, Colorado, Margery Fouracre (Lance Rogers) of Centennial, Colorado, and Louise Fouracre (Tom Wootten) of Littleton, Colorado; eight grandchildren, Katie Burke (Dennis), Andrea Sotomayor (Leo), Molly Cooney (Matt), Molly Borton (Shawn), Matt Fouracre, Jeff Fouracre, Audie Fouracre, and Spencer Wootten; and nine great-grandchildren, Colleen and Patrick Burke, Leo, Zoe and Stella Sotomayor, Benjamin and Madeline Cooney, and Eden and Farrah Borton. She is also survived by her brothers, Rodney H. Dann Jr. of Tampa, Florida, and Robert F. Dann of Chesapeake City, Maryland.

Margery was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her sister, Ruby Moore Casho.

Margery will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She cherished her friends and neighbors and always enjoyed hearing and telling stories. Her penmanship was remarkable—like her, it was neat but had a flair to it.

Services will be held at the Lake House in Evergreen, Colorado, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29. Memorials can be made to the Evergreen Library in her name at Jefferson County Library Foundation, 10790 W. 50th Ave., Suite 200, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033.