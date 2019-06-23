Wanted: more seniors who want delicious meals delivered to their door.

The Senior Resource Development Agency's Meals on Wheels program finds itself in the enviable position of having more resources than clients. That's why Al Shonk, SRDA's nutrition director, is encouraging more men and women 60 and older to take advantage of the program, which is funded through the Older Americans Act.

"We've got the resources to use so we're hoping to make more people aware of the program," Shonk said. "There are no income requirements. As long as you are over 60, which includes any live-in partners under 60 and homebound — and cannot leave without assistance — you qualify."

At present, Shonk said from 230 to 240 seniors are receiving meals at home Monday through Friday.

"But we could serve as many as 300," he noted.

In the upcoming months, SRDA will be expanding the Meals on Wheels service into Pueblo West in order to better accommodate the growing number of seniors there.

In addition to the home deliveries, SRDA hosts meals at 10 congregate sites throughout the county. This service could likewise handle more traffic.

"We're serving about 170 at the sites. But we can handle up to 200 or more," Shonk said.

Meals are served from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the following congregate sites: Avondale Community Center, 409 Second Lane (Monday, Wednesday, Friday); Beulah Center, 5903 Penn Ave. (Tuesday); Colorado City, 5000 Cuerno Verde (Tuesday and Thursday); El Centro del Quinto Sol, 609 E. Sixth St. (Monday, Wednesday, Friday); Fulton Heights Center, 331 Santa Rosa St., (Monday, Wednesday, Friday); SRDA, 230 N. Union Ave. (Monday-Friday); Mesa Towers, 260 Lamar Ave. (Monday-Friday); Mineral Palace Towers, 1414 N. Santa Fe Ave. (Monday-Friday); Pueblo West, 1230 E. George Drive (Monday-Thursday.)

Shonk said all meals are prepared by hand in SRDA's central kitchen and follow USDA guidelines. A fleet of 100 volunteer drivers drop off the meals to the homebound.

"Each meal provides one-third of the calories and nutrients required," he said, adding that the prepared food is low-sodium, low-fat, and diabetic friendly.

As well as tasty, with roast pork, chicken and turkey dishes, casseroles, chile con carne and similar items on the menu.

"There's a good variety of food and it's all home cooked," Shonk said.

SRDA will accept a $2 voluntary contribution toward the cost of each meal, with funds used to expand the program.

To sign up for Meals on Wheels or for additional details, call 543-0100.

