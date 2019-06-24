Rocky Mountain SER Head Start wants to get the community together, and show off children’s sidewalk art.

The early learning centers will host a “Chalk the Block, Kids’ Corner at Seton” from 10 a.m. to 2 p .m. Thursday at the center, 330 Lake Ave.

The event serves as a community event as well as a kickoff of the 2019-20 enrollment for the school year. This year marks the inaugural ‘Chalk the Block’ event.

“It’s an outreach event to let the community know we’re here,” Melissa Higgins, family advocate supervisor at Head Start, said. “Open enrollment is going on and we’re inviting the community to come see us and what we’re about.”

There are two Head Start locations in Pueblo: one at 330 Lake Ave. and another at 973 E. Spaulding Ave. in Pueblo West.

The program works with youths ages 3-5 to help prepare them for their transition to elementary school.

“We help out with hand-motor and gross-motor (skills) and hand-eye coordination as well as creativity,” Higgins said. “We’re a pre-education program. We work on school readiness for children working with us.”

The early learning centers offer full-day services from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Breakfast, lunch and snacks are served during those days.

In addition, Head Start offers an enrichment program from 2-6 p.m.

“That’s an after-school program and that’s more of an active and hands-on program,” Higgins said. “Children make their own snacks and it’s more physical activity.”

A summer enrichment program is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition to helping children, the program wants to use events like ‘Chalk to the Block’ to create stronger community ties between the learning centers and those it serves.

“We’re hoping to get a good community turn out and good artwork,” Higgins said. “We want to get to know the community.

“It’s like a fellowship.”

For more information, call 542-1922.

