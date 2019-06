BIRTHS

Plavney: Born to Amber Harman and Eli Plavney, Pueblo, a daughter, June 21 at Parkview Medical Center.

Sanchez: Born to Desmon Hathaway and Eric Sanchez, Pueblo, a son, June 21 at Parkview Medical Center.

Worm: Born to Amber and Jeremy Worm, Pueblo, a son, June 24 at Parkview Medical Center.

DEATHS

PUEBLO

June 23

Kochen: George Rupert Kochen, 91. Imperial.

DeLeon: Doris DeLeon, 72. Montgomery & Steward.

June 16

Pardee: Deena Renae Pardee, 39. Romero.

CANON CITY

Haskell: Larry Haskell, 64, Canon City, June 17. Peacock, Lamar.

LA JUNTA

Hall: Jerre Lee Hall, 82, La Junta, June 25. Peacock-Larsen, La Junta.