The Koshare Museum's 70th anniversary celebration kicked off Friday evening with Bids, Beer, Beads and BBQ, a welcoming dinner. Above, visitors to the festivities peruse the many items offered for auction. At right, the lights dim in the kiva in anticipation of the Eagle Ceremony. Festivities continued Saturday and Sunday and included the 6th annual Koshare Foundation Golf Tournament, the annual Alumni Summer show and brunch. [JAMES CONLAN]