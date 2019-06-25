Patti Gail (Radcliff) Jeske passed away unexpectedly May 4, 2019, at the age of 63. Patti was born and raised in Pueblo. Patti was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond E. Jeske; mother and father, George and Joyce Radcliff; and mother and father-in-law, Max and Mary Jeske. Patti leaves behind her loving children, Erich (Julia) Jeske and daughter, Shanna (Tim) Gua-dagno; siblings, George Radcliff, John Radcliff , Gloria Tupper and Lynette (Mike) Mendenhall; grandchildren, Blaze, Stormee and Rohen; grandpups, Bailey, Raven, Emma Lee, Zoey and Gaston; numerous nieces and nephews including great-nieces and nephews. Patti was a cherished face at the Colorado State Fair, where she worked for 24 years. Patti was a member of a local rock painting group called Pueblo Rocks, where she enjoyed sharing her artistic talents with everyone she met and whoever was lucky enough to find a rock she had painted. Patti also enjoyed traveling to see the gospel group Ernie Hass, Signature Sound and Native American music group, Brule. Through those groups, she made numerous friends nationwide. Patti's smile would light up a room when she entered it, her humor was like no other and her laugh could be heard from miles away. There was no one like Patti. She was a very unique lady. Patti will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. At this time, there will be no services, per her request, as she did not want any of that "hoopla." Fond memories and expressions of sympathy, for the Jeske family, may be shared at tgmccarthy.com.