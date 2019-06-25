During his lifetime, Cliff Beu was dedicated to bettering the lives of children.

Now, in his memory, little ones served through YWCA Southern Colorado can enjoy a bright and carefree place to be kids.

On Tuesday, a multistation play area was officially welcomed into the YWCA campus by Executive Director Zelna Joseph, with representatives of the Rocky Mountain Kiwanis Foundation, Steel City Kiwanis Club, local chambers of commerce and Cliff Beu's family present.

As Cliff Beu was a longtime member of the Steel City Kiwanis Club, the organization offered $2,500 in matching funds to a grant from the Rocky Mountain Kiwanis Foundation to establish the play area.

Surrounded by a protective fence, the area includes a telescope, sand and water table, pedal-driven carousel, beanbag toss station, picnic table with bubble-making capabilities, a sun chair with umbrella, and flower-shaped chalkboards.

At any given time, as many as 30 children are residents of the YWCA's shelter for victims of domestic violence, Joseph said.

"Many times, children are forgotten," Joseph told the gallery of 50 assembled for the ribbon-cutting celebration. "They suffer silently in domestic violence situations. The parents are fighting and the children are caught in the middle. And they don't know what to do because they don't have anything to do with anything.

"To be able to come outside of their room here and have a safe place to play and have fun and just be children means the world to them. And so I want to thank you and I want you to understand the magnitude of something like a new playground for children."

One of the day's special guests was Liz Beu, Cliff Beu's widow.

"Cliff would be tickled to death to see this," Liz Beu said. "All the children's projects that Kiwanis ever did, he was a part of. They always meant so very much to him. And we are proud to be part of this project."

Courtesy of a large sign attached to the protective fence, the origins of the play area are explained for all to remember: "Cliff Beu was a long time Kiwanian who dedicated thousands of hours to serving the children in our Pueblo community: one child at a time."

