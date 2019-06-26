Otero County officials are planning discussions regarding the setting of weekend court hours following the signing of Senate Bill 19-191, Prompt Pretrial Liberty and Fairness, into law on May 28. Commissioners are concerned about additional costs court-side, as Commissioner Keith Goodwin indicated at the June 17 Board of County Commissioners meeting.



County Administrator Amy White-Tanabe indicated that ongoing talks are being held with officials from Bent, Crowley and Otero Counties regarding the feasibility and logistics of weekend advisements.

The legislation mandates that the chief judge of each judicial district - Judge Mark MacDonnell in the 16th Judicial District - develop a plan for setting bond for all in-custody defendants no later than 48 hours after their arrest.



The bill also requires the chief judge of each district work with representatives of sheriffs' offices, public defenders, district attorneys, county commissioners and other entities to formulate a prompt bond hearing process.



Discussions will involve the 16th Judicial District Attorney's Office and Bent, Crowley and Otero County officials, including county commissioners, sheriffs and judges, according to White-Tanabe.



"We're meeting in August again to figure out what our plan is," said White-Tanabe at the BOCC meeting.



Goodman, Commissioner John Hostetler, and Economic Development Coordinator Danelle Berg unanimously referred to SB191 as an "unfunded mandate," or legislation that demands certain action from Colorado districts without providing additional funding for that action.

In the fiscal note attached to the bill, it states the legislation is expected to increase local government costs and workloads starting in 2020 but those increases would be offset by jail savings and the precise impact would vary from district to district.

Goodwin said at the June 17 BOCC meeting that the state has budgeted to provide funding for public defender's offices; however, it is not obligated to fund or assist in funding the judicial districts.



Senate Bill 191 ensures that persons arrested and taken into custody receive a bond hearing within 48 hours of arrest, but it also complicates matters for the people who keep the courts open.



Prior to the Prompt Pretrial Liberty and Fairness Act, if someone were arrested in Otero County at 5 p.m. on a Friday, they'd have to wait a minimum of 72 hours before a bond hearing can be held when courts open again at 8 a.m. the following Monday morning.



Now, counties will be required to staff their courts for at least a portion of the weekend, resulting in increased costs.



Goodwin said he thinks the new unfunded mandate might not be as imposing as it sounds.



"The question comes in if you start looking at timing," said Goodwin. "Somebody has to be able to handle (bond hearings) within 72 hours. In a technical sense, we don't have to fund something for all weekend. Technically we only have to fund something until noon on Saturday."



White-Tanabe said everyone involved in the weekend court discussions is trying to think outside the box as far as coming up with funding and strategies to implement the changes.

"The counties will be utilizing video conferencing as far as the judge speaking to the person that's been arrested," White-Tanabe said. "But the courts will have to be open for victims and the public to come in. That's kind of our rub right now."



Goodwin said the unfunded mandate makes compensating for the new legislation difficult under the current budget without additional funds. He said that District Attorney James Bullock plans to request additional funds from the county in August, to implement a weekend court plan.

