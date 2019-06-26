The Crowley County Office of Emergency Management will be conducting a full scale test of the County Emergency Warning Siren System, it was announced in a recent Facebook post.

The test is scheduled for 12 p.m. July 3, and the warning sirens will sound a steady tone for 3 minutes.

Be advised: the sirens are very, very loud. Those who live under or near one of the siren heads should take appropriate actions to shield themselves and others - including pets - for the duration of the test.

For more information, contact the Crowley County Office of Emergency Management at 267-5230 or stop by 611 E. 9th St. in Ordway.