The Pueblo Bulls junior league hockey team will begin playing its inaugural season in early October and fans who attend the games will be able to buy beer thanks to an amendment the city made to the facility rental agreement between the organization and the Pueblo Ice Arena.

Council approved the facility rental agreement in November so the Bulls could use the ice arena for its home games in the Western States Hockey League, but the approved facility agreement specified that the Bulls could only propose the selling of alcoholic beverages at the beginning of its 2020 season.

Council members, though, recommended earlier this year that the Bulls should be able to sell beer sooner than that in order to give the organization its best chance at maximizing revenue during its first year playing in Pueblo.

That's what led to council's decision on Monday night to allow the Bulls to sell beer beginning this season instead of putting it off.

The Bulls organization will assume all financial obligations associated with the selling of alcohol, according to the agreement. The organization also will be responsible for providing trained staff to serve the alcohol as well as providing the required security.

All revenue from alcohol sales will go solely to the Bulls.

The facility agreement the city reached with the Bulls to use the ice arena is for five years.

The cost to rent the ice for games will be $170 per hour, which is the current rate charged to anybody for renting ice time.

In the third year of the agreement, the hockey club will pay the current ice rental rate of $170 per hour for both practices and games. The fourth and fifth year of the agreement will each see a practice hourly rental rate increase of $85, so the team will pay $255 per hour to rent the arena for practices in year four and $340 per hour in year five.

Game rental rates won’t change from $170 an hour, per the agreement.

