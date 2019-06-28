Amber Lynette McDonald

September 1, 1974 - June 24, 2019





Amber Lynette McDonald, 44, passed away on June 24, 2019 at her La Junta home. She was born on September 1, 1974 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.





Amber graduated from La Junta High School and also attended Otero Junior College. She worked as a waitress and server. She loved her spending time with her family, friends and her pets. She was a very caring person and will be missed by many.





She is survived by her children, Michael T. Brady of La Junta; Keri Cardenas of Alamosa; Brandon Cardenas of Texas; mother, Wanona Wiker of La Junta; brother, Edward Wiker of La Junta; two grandchildren also survive.





A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Peacock Memorial Chapel.





Those wishing to do so may make memorial contributions to the Ark-Valley Resource Center or to a charity of choice direct or through the funeral home.