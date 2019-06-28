The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association held its 152nd annual convention in Steamboat Springs, June 18-20.

The convention began with CCA's 10 committee meetings throughout the day on Monday. This year's committee meetings packed the conference rooms and allowed passionate discussion from members on the upcoming year's tough battles.

During lunch, the Livingston Ranch and family were recognized as the 2019 Colorado Leopold Conservation Award winners. The award was well-earned by the multi-generational family of outstanding leaders in conservation and production.

The day concluded with a dinner for CCA's past presidents, representing more than 15 years of leadership in attendance.

On Tuesday, attendees participated in the 2nd annual Ranching Legacy Symposium, a lectureship offered through the Ranching Legacy Program with the CSU Beef Systems Partnership.

The lectureship began with a presentation from John Stika, president of Certified Angus Beef.

It was followed by a succession planning panel lead by William Mahaffey, Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP; Sage Askin, Askin Land & Livestock; and Peggy and Don Brown of Anchor Three Farm.

The afternoon included two breakout sessions: Ranch Benchmarking with Ryan Rhoades and Frank Garry from Colorado State University, and Succession Planning with Tim Belber, The Alchemia Group, and Cliff Polk, Jr., Rocky Mountain Financial Group.

Tuesday concluded with "Steak Town, USA," an outdoor party and banquet that included a special auction hosted by the Colorado CattleWomen and the Junior Colorado Cattlemen's Association.

Bob Mountain was recognized for his 50 years of service with the U.S. Forest Service and his support of the beef industry.

Up-and-coming beef industry leaders were also recognized with Young Guns Awards: Abby Campbell, Katelyn Fritsche, Josh Gillespie, Brandon Hatter, Ross LeValley, Hannah Todd and Dean VanWinkle.

The convention wrapped up with the Current Issues and Awards breakfast, followed by the business session.

Jo Stanko was recognized as Volunteer of the Year for her service to the Ag Commission and the Cattlemen's Beef Board.

Todd Inglee was recognized for his service on the CCA board and congratulated as he leaves for his next adventure directing the Colorado Beef Council.

Mike Hogue gave his farewell speech as he moved out of his role as CCA president and welcomed Steve Wooten, of Kim, as the 2019-20 president.

The 2020 convention is scheduled to be held June 15-17 in Colorado Springs.