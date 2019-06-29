The home church of the Most Rev. Bishop Stephen Berg — the religious leader of the Pueblo Catholic Diocese, which spreads throughout a huge section of Colorado — will celebrate its 150th anniversary in three years.

The venerable Cathedral of the Sacred Heart at 414 W. 11th St. was founded in 1872 as the Church of St. Ignatius, located at 13th and Grand. The church moved to 10th and Grand in 1883, and a new church — today's church building — opened in April 1913 at its current location. It was renamed the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in 1941.

The church, as are all churches in the Pueblo Catholic Diocese, are affiliated with the worldwide Roman Catholic Church.

The rector at the church, the Rev. Derrek Scott, said the Cathedral offers daily Mass at noon, Monday-Friday; a Mass at 4 p.m. Saturdays; and Masses at 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Sundays.

Scott said the Cathedral's mission statement is: "Baptized into the Body of Christ and inspired by the Word of God; we the parish of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart are called to ongoing growth in our identity as Eucharistic people and our mission of spreading God's reign of love by our words and actions."

To that end, the Cathedral has an extensive schedule of classes for youths and adults, which include classes for children on Sunday mornings and Tuesday evenings; and adult classes on Sundays and Wednesdays.

For more information about the Cathedral or the Pueblo Catholic Diocese, call (719) 544-5175.

If you would like to see your church featured in Profiles in Faith, contact Steve Henson at shenson@chieftain.com.