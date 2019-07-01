BIRTHS

Baker: Born to Shannon and Jay-Michael Baker, Pueblo, a son, June 29 at Parkview Medical Center.

Herrera: Born to Richelle Valdez and Jeriko Herrera, Pueblo, a son, June 26 at Parkview Medical Center.

Johnson: Born to Autumn and Cole Johnson, Pueblo West, a son, June 28 at Parkview Medical Center.

Maldonado: Born to Patricia Vigil and Adam Maldonado, Pueblo, a daughter, June 28 at Parkview Medical Center.

Marquez: Born to Aurora Gerardy and Elias Marquez, Pueblo, a son, June 27 at Parkview Medical Center.

Mendez: Born to Felicia Salas and Juan Mendez, Pueblo, a son, June 27 at Parkview Medical Center.

Navarrete Burgoin: Born to Maggie and Marco Navarrete Burgoin, Pueblo West, a son, June 25 at home.

Peteque: Born to Alicia Montoya and Anthony Peteque, Pueblo, a son, June 28 at Parkview Medical Center.

Ross: Born to Kimberly Sanchez and Tre Ross, Pueblo, a daughter, June 27 at Parkview Medical Center.

Schoenrock: Born to Ashley Melchor and Ryan Schoenrock, Pueblo West, a daughter, June 29 at Parkview Medical Center.

Shoub: Born to Ashley Shoub, Pueblo West, a daughter, June 28 at Parkview Medical Center.

Trimble: Born to Lauren and Adam Trimble, Pueblo West, a daughter, June 29 at Parkview Medical Center.

DEATHS

PUEBLO

June 30

Rulapaugh: John Herbert Rulapaugh, 78. Montgomery & Steward.

Torres: Eileen L. Torres, 64. Angelus.

June 29

Driscoll: Karen Laurel Driscoll, 58. Roselawn.

June 28

Montano: Angela M. Montano, 58. Angelus.

Smith: John W. Smith, 98. Imperial.

LAS ANIMAS

Mosby: Alta L. Mosby, 93, Las Animas, June 29. Horber, Las Animas.