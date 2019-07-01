Deteriorating weather conditions early Sunday evening turned things around a bit on the Smith Canyon Fire, near Higbee.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, the Otero County Sheriff's Office reported containment of the blaze was at 60 percent.

At about 7 p.m., however, that number had decreased.

"Fire activity picking up due to poor weather conditions, additional resources are being ordered for tonight and tomorrow, including aviation crews," the OCSO post said.

A few hours later, at about 10 p.m., it was reported that containment was down to approximately 15 percent due to deteriorating weather and that fire crews were working into the night.

At 8 a.m. this morning, the sheriff's office reported, "Crews overnight made some progress and gained ground and containment increased from 10% to about 40%. Additional Local and State crews and a helicopter are headed back to the area this morning."

Hazardous Weather Condition Advisory issued by the National Weather Service

The blaze - which apparently was sparked by lightning - began sometime Saturday night.

Frequent lightning strikes in Southeast Colorado were predicted in a Hazardous Weather Condition Advisory issued by the National Weather Service late Monday morning.

Sunday morning, the sheriff's office reported the blaze at 100 acres and zero containment.

At 3 p.m., however, the sheriff's office posted on Facebook, "Helicopter helped make some great progress and State hand crew is on the way to further assist."

The Otero County Emergency Operations Center in La Junta was activated Sunday and was being manned by county personnel.

Assisting in fighting the fire are CDFPC multi-mission aircraft, a Pilatus PC-12 plane outfitted with state-of-the-art infrared and color sensors. The aircraft is a high-performance turbo prop.

A CDFPC helicopter and bucket were also dispatched to the area.

