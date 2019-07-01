Newly released statistics from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration show a number of well-known brands of dog food have been linked to heart disease.

The results come after the federal agency spent a year investigating after concerns about dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), or canine heart disease, began to surface.

An estimate 500 cases have been reported, with 16 brands of pet food showing up most often, according to Seattle TV station KIRO.

Those 16 brands are:

- 4Health

- Acana

- Blue Buffalo

- California Natural

- Earthborn Holistic

- Fromm

- Merrick

- Natural Balance

- Nature's Domain

- Nature's Variety

- NutriSource

- Nutro

- Orijen

- Rachael Ray Nutrish

- Taste of the Wild

- Zignatue

Acana was the brand with the most cases linked to canine heart disease, with a total of 63, KIRO said.

Champion, which owns the Acana and Orijen brands, provided KIRO with a written statement that said, in part: "Our hearts go out to every pet and Pet Lover who have been impacted by DCM. We take this very seriously and will continue to work internally and with other industry leaders on research into the cause of DCM in order to help Pet Lovers understand the facts. Our own research, and the millions of pets who have thrived by eating our food over 25 years, have shown that Champion pet foods are safe."