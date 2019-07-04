Police on Wednesday arrested a woman who is suspected in a hit-and-run accident that happened late last month.

Just before 10 p.m. on June 26, officers responded to the intersection of Mesa and East Evans avenues for a traffic accident involving an injury.

A female suspected of driving one of the vehicles fled from the scene following the accident in which the other driver sustained serious bodily injury, according to police.

The collision also caused damage to a business in the area.

Traffic investigators working the case were able to identify the suspect who reportedly ran from the scene of the accident as Jessica Hunyadi, 31.

On Wednesday, police arrested Hunyadi on pre-existing warrants.

New charges of failure to remain at the scene after an accident involving serious bodily injury, failure to notify the police of an accident, and careless driving resulting in serious bodily injury are pending against Hunyadi, police announced on Thursday.

Hunyadi was being held at Pueblo County jail Thursday in lieu of $10,000 bail.

