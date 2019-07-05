Otero Junior College Athletic Director, Gary Addington announced Landon Steele would be taking over the position of head women’s basketball coach. Steele officially started in his role July 1.



Steele obtained his bachelor’s degree from Fort Hays State University, and has a wide array of coaching experience in Texas, Kansas, and Colorado, as well as a detailed knowledge of Region IX women’s Basketball.



“I am excited to get started,” Steele said. “Otero has a history of excellence in their women’s basketball program, and I am honored to be a part of it. I plan to hit the ground running, and have no doubt we will have a great year”.



Steele accredits his success in coaching to his ability to instill a culture of competiveness by emphasizing accountability, blue-collar work ethic, and commitment to the team concept. He is excited to give young women a great opportunity to grow and develop as students and athletes at Otero.



“Adding Coach Steele to our staff this year is extremely exciting,” Addington said of his new hire. “I have had the opportunity to watch him as a coach at his previous institutions, and can say without a doubt that his style and methods are going to bring a lot to our women’s basketball team, as well as our athletic department as a whole. I can’t wait to see what he will accomplish this year.”



For more information about the Women’s Basketball Team at OJC, contact Steele at WomensBasketball@ojc.edu or call 719-384-6829.