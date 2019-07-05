Otero Junior College’s BUENO-HEP program graduated its 35th class on June 21 in the Ed Stafford Theatre. According to Marian Morris, BEUNO-HEP coordinator, nearly 70 guests attended the ceremony in support of the graduates.



The BUENO-HEP program prepares students, age 17 and older, to take their GED test. Morris explained that beginning in 2014, the standards for the GED are based on the same core curriculum as K-12 schools, making the program similar to condensing four years of work in four subject areas into 16 weeks.



“I hope to see the graduates accomplish improvements in their lives through better jobs and more opportunities,” Morris said. “I would like to see those who wish to continue on to college, go to college and graduate. My hope is to see their dreams and goals become reality.”



The July 1, 2018- June 21, 2019 BUENO-HEP graduates were:



Alex Anderson, Sugar City



Brandon Baca, La Junta



Joey Bordelon, La Junta



Cassie Cahill, Casper, Wyo.



Dalton Crowley, Rocky Ford



Ryan Doyle, Las Animas



Curtis Esquibel, Rocky Ford



Kelli Farmer, Olney Springs



Ethan Hawthorne, La Junta



Niomi Hernandez, Rocky Ford



Joshua Kuhn, Rocky Ford



Rachel Leino, Ordway



Enmanuel Matos-Acosta, Ordway



Savannah Medina, Colorado Springs



Gabriel Patterson, La Junta



Rosemary San Juan, Ordway



Tristin Shaddon, Rocky Ford



Christopher Taylor, Las Animas



Tobiah Trujillo, La Junta



Maxwell Waller, La Junta



For more information on the BUENO-HEP program at OJC, contact Morris at 719-384-6877 or email Marian.Morris@ojc.edu.