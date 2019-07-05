Otero Junior College’s BUENO-HEP program graduated its 35th class on June 21 in the Ed Stafford Theatre. According to Marian Morris, BEUNO-HEP coordinator, nearly 70 guests attended the ceremony in support of the graduates.
The BUENO-HEP program prepares students, age 17 and older, to take their GED test. Morris explained that beginning in 2014, the standards for the GED are based on the same core curriculum as K-12 schools, making the program similar to condensing four years of work in four subject areas into 16 weeks.
“I hope to see the graduates accomplish improvements in their lives through better jobs and more opportunities,” Morris said. “I would like to see those who wish to continue on to college, go to college and graduate. My hope is to see their dreams and goals become reality.”
The July 1, 2018- June 21, 2019 BUENO-HEP graduates were:
Alex Anderson, Sugar City
Brandon Baca, La Junta
Joey Bordelon, La Junta
Cassie Cahill, Casper, Wyo.
Dalton Crowley, Rocky Ford
Ryan Doyle, Las Animas
Curtis Esquibel, Rocky Ford
Kelli Farmer, Olney Springs
Ethan Hawthorne, La Junta
Niomi Hernandez, Rocky Ford
Joshua Kuhn, Rocky Ford
Rachel Leino, Ordway
Enmanuel Matos-Acosta, Ordway
Savannah Medina, Colorado Springs
Gabriel Patterson, La Junta
Rosemary San Juan, Ordway
Tristin Shaddon, Rocky Ford
Christopher Taylor, Las Animas
Tobiah Trujillo, La Junta
Maxwell Waller, La Junta
For more information on the BUENO-HEP program at OJC, contact Morris at 719-384-6877 or email Marian.Morris@ojc.edu.
