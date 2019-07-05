Contributed

Otero Junior College’s BUENO-HEP program graduated its 35th class on June 21 in the Ed Stafford Theatre. According to Marian Morris, BEUNO-HEP coordinator, nearly 70 guests attended the ceremony in support of the graduates.

The BUENO-HEP program prepares students, age 17 and older, to take their GED test. Morris explained that beginning in 2014, the standards for the GED are based on the same core curriculum as K-12 schools, making the program similar to condensing four years of work in four subject areas into 16 weeks.

“I hope to see the graduates accomplish improvements in their lives through better jobs and more opportunities,” Morris said. “I would like to see those who wish to continue on to college, go to college and graduate. My hope is to see their dreams and goals become reality.”

The July 1, 2018- June 21, 2019 BUENO-HEP graduates were:

Alex Anderson, Sugar City

Brandon Baca, La Junta

Joey Bordelon, La Junta

Cassie Cahill, Casper, Wyo.

Dalton Crowley, Rocky Ford

Ryan Doyle, Las Animas

Curtis Esquibel, Rocky Ford

Kelli Farmer, Olney Springs

Ethan Hawthorne, La Junta

Niomi Hernandez, Rocky Ford

Joshua Kuhn, Rocky Ford

Rachel Leino, Ordway

Enmanuel Matos-Acosta, Ordway

Savannah Medina, Colorado Springs

Gabriel Patterson, La Junta

Rosemary San Juan, Ordway

Tristin Shaddon, Rocky Ford

Christopher Taylor, Las Animas

Tobiah Trujillo, La Junta

Maxwell Waller, La Junta

For more information on the BUENO-HEP program at OJC, contact Morris at 719-384-6877 or email Marian.Morris@ojc.edu.