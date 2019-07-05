Contributed

Friday

Jul 5, 2019 at 11:13 AM Jul 5, 2019 at 11:13 AM


The Sangre de Cristo Youth Singers were recently at the Fowler Nursing Home singing to residents.

They conducted a patriotic sing-along with the patients at the Fowler Health Care Center.

Birthdays were recognized with everyone singing “Happy Birthday” to those celebrating.

All were proud to be Americans as they sant the National Anthem, “”You’re a Grand Old Flag,” “America the Beautiful,” “Yankee Doodle,” “My Country ’Tis ofThee,” “God Bless America” and USA Armed Forces Medley. Sennon and Keelin sang a duet of “God Bless the USA” and the songs were enjoyed by the group.

Sangre de Cristo wishes you a happy Fourth of July!

Upcoming community events

July 3rd – 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Patriotic Music in the Park – Fowler Park

July 18th   - 1:30 p.m. – 2:30  p.m. Rocky Ford Community Education – Baggage Room

July 20th – 10:00 a.m. – Missouri Day Parade – Fowler

July 27th – 10:00 a.m .- Crowley County Day Parade - Ordway
 
Events listed above are open to the public.  To schedule a one-on-one education with your organization please feel free to contact

Kathryn Bickel

Marketing Coordinator

207 Colorado Ave, La Junta, CO 81050

Hospice Phone: (719) 383-9085

Home Health Phone: (719) 254-3661

Cell: (719) 423-0904

www.sangre.org