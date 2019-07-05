The Sangre de Cristo Youth Singers were recently at the Fowler Nursing Home singing to residents.



They conducted a patriotic sing-along with the patients at the Fowler Health Care Center.



Birthdays were recognized with everyone singing “Happy Birthday” to those celebrating.



All were proud to be Americans as they sant the National Anthem, “”You’re a Grand Old Flag,” “America the Beautiful,” “Yankee Doodle,” “My Country ’Tis ofThee,” “God Bless America” and USA Armed Forces Medley. Sennon and Keelin sang a duet of “God Bless the USA” and the songs were enjoyed by the group.



Sangre de Cristo wishes you a happy Fourth of July!



Upcoming community events



July 3rd – 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Patriotic Music in the Park – Fowler Park



July 18th - 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Rocky Ford Community Education – Baggage Room



July 20th – 10:00 a.m. – Missouri Day Parade – Fowler



July 27th – 10:00 a.m .- Crowley County Day Parade - Ordway



Events listed above are open to the public. To schedule a one-on-one education with your organization please feel free to contact



Kathryn Bickel



Marketing Coordinator



207 Colorado Ave, La Junta, CO 81050



Hospice Phone: (719) 383-9085



Home Health Phone: (719) 254-3661



Cell: (719) 423-0904



www.sangre.org