The Sangre de Cristo Youth Singers were recently at the Fowler Nursing Home singing to residents.
They conducted a patriotic sing-along with the patients at the Fowler Health Care Center.
Birthdays were recognized with everyone singing “Happy Birthday” to those celebrating.
All were proud to be Americans as they sant the National Anthem, “”You’re a Grand Old Flag,” “America the Beautiful,” “Yankee Doodle,” “My Country ’Tis ofThee,” “God Bless America” and USA Armed Forces Medley. Sennon and Keelin sang a duet of “God Bless the USA” and the songs were enjoyed by the group.
Sangre de Cristo wishes you a happy Fourth of July!
Upcoming community events
July 3rd – 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Patriotic Music in the Park – Fowler Park
July 18th - 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Rocky Ford Community Education – Baggage Room
July 20th – 10:00 a.m. – Missouri Day Parade – Fowler
July 27th – 10:00 a.m .- Crowley County Day Parade - Ordway
Events listed above are open to the public. To schedule a one-on-one education with your organization please feel free to contact
Kathryn Bickel
Marketing Coordinator
207 Colorado Ave, La Junta, CO 81050
Hospice Phone: (719) 383-9085
Home Health Phone: (719) 254-3661
Cell: (719) 423-0904
www.sangre.org
