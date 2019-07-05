Three youth rodeo performers from Fowler are competing this week at the National Little Britches Finals Rodeo at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma.

Dolly Diodosio is competing in the senior girls' division. She will be in barrel racing and breakaway roping.

Her first run in both events was Wednesday evening. She will have her second run on Friday morning.

Evan Bottini is in the senior boys' division and he is in three events — tie-down roping, ribbon roping and team roping.

His first run in tie-down roping and team roping was Tuesday morning. He performed in ribbon roping on Wednesday morning.

His second attempts will be Friday morning in ribbon roping, and Saturday evening in tie-down roping and team roping.

Graeson Bottini is in the Little Wranglers division and he is in four events — barrel racing, flag racing, goat untying and pole bending.

He had his first run in the flag race on Tuesday morning. He did goat untying on Tuesday evening, barrel racing on Wednesday morning and pole bending on Wednesday evening.

His second attempt in pole bending is Friday morning. He will run barrel racing on Friday evening, goat untying on Saturday morning and flag racing on Saturday evening.

The rodeo ends Sunday with the championship short go.

khamrick@ljtdmail.com