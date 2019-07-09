The unofficial draws for the National High School Finals Rodeo were announced last week, affecting four local cowboys and cowgirls.

The NHSFR will take place next week at the Sweetwater Events Center in Rock Springs, Wyo.

La Junta's Kodey Hoss will compete in girls' goat tying, and she will have her first run on Sunday evening. She will next compete on July 20 in the morning.

Jacobi Larson, of Fowler, is entered in girls' pole bending, and she will first run on Monday morning. She will next perform the evening of July 19.

Colt Honey, of La Junta, will compete in steer wrestling. His runs are on Monday evening and in the morning of July 19.

The final local competitor is Sugar City's Crowley McCuistion, who will compete in bull riding. He will have both of his rides on July 17, in the morning and evening.

The top finishers in each event will return for the championship short-go on the evening of July 20.

