La Junta has a long history with the Plaza Building. It was on the list of old and dangerous buildings to be taken down about eight years ago, but a group of citizens formed to save it, the only 19th century structure left in La Junta.

Embarrassingly enough, it had been purchased by the city to be used as a Highway 50 Museum, which never happened, and absolutely nothing had been done to preserve it.

Rebecca Goodwin headed up the group to get the Plaza designated an historical site, and surveys and plans began to be made for its resurrection.

A couple of years ago, the group was able to establish a time line and begin a series of grants from Colorado Historic Fund and other sources which should culminate in its full restoration to usable status.

The group obtaining the grant is the Southeast Colorado Creative Partnership. Nancy Aschermann, Rocky Ford, is the project lead. Nancy Bennett is president of the SECCP.

According to Bennett, the kick-off/pre-construction meeting is scheduled for Aug. 7, it was announced Monday by Aschermann. Actual work is expected to begin the following week.



In attendance at the meeting will be representatives of all parties involved in the project, including the State Historical Fund, Summit Sealants and Restoration (general contractor), asbestos removal company, Jessica Roeske, architect, Jane Daniels, project manager, Rebecca Goodwin, grant writer, representatives of SECCP, grantee for the project, and La Junta Urban Renewal Authority, owner of the building.



Negotiations are currently underway to get the project eligible for brownfield tax credits, which will generate additional funds next year to cover local in-kind funding requirements.

