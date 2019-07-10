The La Junta Health Service District has chosen a firm to design the city's new nursing home.

WDM Architects, of Wichita, Kan., was selected by the board at its meeting on July 1.

According to a prepared statement by the boad, WDM has experience designing 150 healthcare, senior living and skilled nursing facilities in 22 states across the U.S.

Eleven firms responded to the board's Request for Proposal, and three firms actually submitted bids, the statement said.

"While all the firms were very talented, at the end of the day, WDM's experience in senior living and healthcare design was a primary deciding factor," stated the post.



Other firms interviewed for the contract were HGF Architects Inc., which has experience in six assisted living facilities, five elderly living facilities, two apartment complexes, and three housing townhomes.

Kephart Architects had experience in three independent living facilities, eight age-appealing facilities, seven assisted living and memory care facilities, but no experience in nursing homes.



Matt Schindler, WDM principal and lead project manager for the new LJ nursing home stated, "We are pretty stoked, looking forward to the project."

Schindler is a former La Junta resident, and he told the board he is excited to be returning to his hometown to design yet another beautiful and functional facility.

The La Junta Health Service District was created when voters in 2017 approved an increase in the local sales tax.

The district's governing board voted to use a hybrid model following principles of the Green House Project - an evidenced-based model where elders reside in a real-home environment.

District board meetings are held the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 1904 San Juan Ave. They are open to the public.