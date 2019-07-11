BIRTHS
Gonzales: born to Phyllis Gonzales, Pueblo, a daughter, July 8 at Parkview Medical Center.
Mayer: Born to Leticia Fresquez and Wolfgang Mayer, Pueblo, a daughter, July 9 at Parkview Medical Center.
Wyatt: Born to Courtney and Brody Lockett, Pueblo, a son, July 8 at Parkview Medical Center.
DEATHS
July 9
Karr: Beverly A. Karr, 78. Davis.
July 6
Shenefelt: Connie Lee Shenefelt, 58. Imperial.
July 5
Ferry: Elmer L. Ferry Jr., 69. T.G. McCarthy.
July 4
Wendorf: Mary Louise Wendorf, 73. Romero.