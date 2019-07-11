An adult man who allegedly disappeared with a teenage girl and was later found in a motel in Colorado Springs was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for second-degree kidnapping.

Erik Garza, 53, stands accused of kidnapping 16-year-old Ashley Stoneking, who went missing from her family home on the evening of June 30.

Stoneking’s family immediately believed she’d likely run off with Garza, with whom Stoneking claims to be in love, according to statements by her mother documented in an arrest affidavit.

Stoneking’s mother told police on the night her daughter went missing, she’d heard her on the phone with someone she believed to be Garza, begging him to come pick her up.

The mother told police that Stoneking and Garza – who lived with the Stoneking family at one point but was later forced to move out – have a history together and at one point in the past, had run off together and were later found at a hotel in El Paso County.

The mother stated Garza did not have permission to speak with her daughter and she said at one point, she had attempted to obtain a restraining order against him.

Furthermore, the mother detailed to police that her daughter suffers from emotional and behavioral problems and has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, mood instability, depression and ADHD, among other ailments.

Because of her health issues, Stoneking’s mother said her daughter has a comprehension level of a much younger girl and “is easily persuaded into doing things and does not have stranger awareness or a good understanding of safety,” according to the affidavit.

Prior to Stoneking being found with Garza at a Colorado Springs motel on July 5, the mother said she had last seen her daughter at approximately 5:30 p.m. on June 30, when she said she heard Stoneking telling someone on the phone, “Come get me, baby.”

Stoneking was spotted in Colorado Springs on July 5 – the same day the Colorado Bureau of Investigations issued an endangered/missing alert to media outlets about her disappearance – and Pueblo police traveled to the area, but were unable to find her after several hours of searching.

While on the way back to Pueblo following the failed search, officers were alerted that Stoneking and Garza had been located at the Budget Host Motel, where they were taken into custody.

Because of Stoneking’s age, medical diagnoses, and the fact Garza had no custodial rights over her, the Pueblo Police Department stated they found probable cause to charge him with kidnapping, according to the affidavit.

“Ashley believes herself to be in a relationship with Erik and was enticed into leaving her family to be with him,” the affidavit states.

Garza is being held at the Pueblo County Detention Center and will have his first court appearance on July 18. It is currently unclear whether he has obtained legal representation.

