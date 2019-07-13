Lupe Ayala, passed away July 9, 2019. Survived by daughters, Alice Aranda and Marie Jimenez; grandchildren, Anthony (Samantha) Aranda, Gregory (Alicia) Jimenez and Jose (Amanda) Jimenez; 11 great-grand-children; one great-great-granddaughter; sisters, Inez Casarez and Ida (Serjio) Estrada; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Jose Ayala; parents, Andrew Duran and Angela (Bonifacio) Reyes; two brothers, three sisters; and granddaughter, Mona Aranda. There will be no viewing. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Rosary, 6 p.m. Monday and Mass, 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, both at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1145 S. Aspen Road. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.