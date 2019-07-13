Lucille E. Beeman, 91, passed away July 11, 2019. Survived by her children, Stephan (Cecelia) Beeman, Julie (Bob) Porter and Lorraine (Melanie Anstett) Beeman; grandchildren, Jennifer (Paul) Kneuper, James Robert (Andria) Porter, Jillian (Hannah Freed-Thall) Porter, Jodi (Paul) Boyer, Randi (Aaron) Unroe, Amy (Derek) Sohnrey and Katie Anstett; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Julianna and Patrick Kneuper, Ashleigh Porter and Leo Freed-Thall; sister-in-law, Carrie Casack; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Herbert, who passed away in 2018; daughter, Janice Beeman; parents, Anthony and Anna (nee Firman) Casack; brothers, John (Rose) Casack and Lawrence Casack; and sister, Anna (Paul) Vella. Lucille was born Dec. 10, 1927, in Pueblo. She worked at Scotty's, Colorado Supply, First Federal, Columbian School and American Federal Savings & Loan. Lucille was a force...a person who loved to talk and feed people. She was devoted to and loved her family and a longtime member of Shrine of St. Therese. Services, including the Mass of Resurrection, 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Shrine of St. Therese, 300 Goodnight Ave. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.