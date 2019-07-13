Excitement is building and final preparations are under way for Missouri Day, the town's annual celebration celebrating the "Show Me" state of Missouri, settlers, descendants and heritage.

"Missouri Day has been a time honored tradition since 1920 that brings Fowlerites back to town from far and wide once a year to celebrate family and friendship," said Shiann Garrett who, along with Becca Sharp, chairs the event's organization committee.

"Each year, we try to add something new and exciting. We run on the theory that there's always room for improvement."

"Missouri Day wouldn't be possible without the entire Fowler community, to include it's city government, businesses, volunteer organizations and citizens, who support Missouri Day every year by way of monetary and volunteer contributions," said Sharp. "We are very fortunate to live and raise our families in such a generous environment."

Festivities begin at 5 p.m. July 19 with the Livestock Show at Park School, and conclude July 21 with a Community Worship Service in Gerard Park.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

FRIDAY

5 p.m. - Livestock Show at Park School

6 p.m. - Kids Gymkhana at the Fowler Rode Grounds

7 p.m. Missouri Day Reunion Dance featuring entertainment by the Atomic Fireballs, and a beer garden.

SATURDAY

6:30 - 8:30 a.m. - Breakfast at Dennis Blackburn building

7:30 a.m. Missouri Day Dash For Cash, Gerard Park

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Bloody Mary & Mimosa Bar, at the beer garden near the basketball court

10 a.m. - Parade

11 a.m. - Bed Races on Main Street west of the park

11 a.m. - Baby contest at the bandstand

11 a.m. - Pony rides at the Old Park School

11 a.m.- Battlezone Nerf Wars

11 a.m. - Archery, Zorb Balls, Knocker Balls, Water slide and bounce house (open all day)

11 a.m. - Art Show at Old Park School

11 a.m. - Dunk Tank (open all day)

11 a.m. - Bingo Tent

11:30 a.m. - Benesch Trucking Treasure Hunt, near the playground

12 p.m. - Greased Pig contest near solar units

12 p.m. - Barn Burnders Band (until 3 p.m.)

12 p.m. - Beer Garden opsn near basketball court (open until midnight)

12:30 p.m. - Mr. Magic & Company Magic Show (and again at 2:15 p.m.)

12:30 p.m. - Pie Contest at the bandstand

1 p.m. - 3rd annual Park School Ranch Rodeo (Calcutta at 1 p.m., rodeo at 2 p.m.)

1 p.m. - Horseshoe Pitching Tournament

3 p.m. - Fowler's Got Talent Show, at the bandstand

2-4 p.m. - All Class Reunion, near the bandstand

2 p.m. - Egg toss, sack race, 3-legged race

4-7 p.m. - Classic Country Band, at the bandstand

6 p.m. - Yard Pong Tournament, at the basketball court

8 p.m. - The Jeffrey Alan Band, at the bandstand (through midnight)

SUNDAY



9:30 a.m. - Community Worship Service, Gerard Park

