The year was 1892. Ten people met in the basement of a Methodist church to talk about forming a Baptist church in Pueblo, specifically in Bessemer, which at that time was its own city.

The group picked a name, "First Baptist Church of Bessemer," and they set out to buy property. A site was selected at the corner of Mesa and Cyprus.The original name didn't name didn't stick, though. In 1894, the cities of Pueblo and Bessemer merged, and the still-to-be-built church was renamed "Pilgrim Baptist Church."

One year later, a relatively small, 26-foot by 30-foot building was constructed at the site.

The church was not a smashing success. At one point during the early years, a meeting was called at which time the church faced being disbanded. But several members wouldn't have any of that. The church remained, but at times there were as few as five people present.

The perseverance of those few provided the spiritual foundation as the church grew. In 1903, lots were purchased at the corner of Lake Avenue and Danforth; the first church was sold and a loan for $10,000 was secured to build a new church. On Oct 22, 1905, 60 people in the Sunday school and its superintendent, F.A. Hodge, marched to the new building. The name was changed to "Lake Ave. Baptist Church."

According to today's pastor, the Rev. Timothy Reed, the church loan was paid off in 1919.

"Over the next several decades, the Young Men's class finished the basement and a new heating plant was installed," Reed wrote in a history of the church. "There was a purging by sending dismissal letters to anyone known to be living a worldly life."

But in 1938, the city building inspector declared the building unsafe because the sandstone foundation was shirting, so the building was dismantled.

Members merged with Mesa Baptist Church, forming Calvary Baptist, but it didn't work out. After only two years, a group formed to reorganize Lake Ave. Baptist Church, which met temporarily at 1206 Van Buren.

In July 1942, a new building — still used today — was erected at Lake and Danforth.

Before Interstate 25 was built, Lake Avenue was the main road through Pueblo, and Lake Ave. Baptist Church shared in the avenue's explosive growth and success. in 1950, membership was 400 and grew to more than 600 over the next several decades.

In 1957, many improvements were made. And in 1961, the church began purchasing homes around the building to have room for possible expansion.

But in the 1970s, the church began declining. Reed said there were several reasons.

"The culture in American has greatly changed," he said. "There have been moral failures, leadership crises and the typical conflicts at Lake Ave., which have resulted in several waves of departures. We feel great sadness over this, yet we forgive those who have left and pray God's blessings for them.

"At times, Lake Ave. has struggled with maintaining passion and in having a clear vision. But on the positive side, Lake Ave. has many resources, most notably the good, faithful people whom God has used to keep the light of Lake Ave. shining ... Most importantly, God is still changing lives through Lake Ave."

The church is affiliated with the American Baptist Conference. Service time is 10 a.m. on Sundays. There is a weekly Bible study and lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays, and a monthly movie night and lunch at Pizza Ranch.

The church has a very active veterans ministry, with a veterans breakfast on the third Saturday of every month, and financial assistance to local veterans causes.

That ministry also includes, according to Reed, "cross-pollination between Lake Ave. Baptist Church men and veterans; we pay all expenses for vets, with fishing trips, baseball games, hot rod show and Colorado State University-Pueblo football."

The general philosophy of the church, Reed wrote, is "to show the love of God and share the truth of God. We are theologically evangelical, but have people from various religious backgrounds. We are warm and caring, yet not insular. We consider ourselves the small church with a big heart."

For more information, contact the church at 1345 Lake Ave., Pueblo, 81004; or call (719) 542-0113.

