The Rader brothers from Las Animas competed at the National Little Britches Finals Rodeo last week at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Okla.

Miles Rader was in the senior boys' division, and he participated in tie-down roping. He had no time in his first performance on July 3, but he rebounded with a time of 18.630 seconds on July 5.

Younger brother Colton Rader, was in two events in the junior boys' division. He had some good luck in goat tying with times of 20.260 on July 2 and a 19.310 on July 6. That gave him a total of 39.570 seconds.

Colton was also in the flag race. He scored a no-time on July 3, but he finished with a time of 7.996 seconds on July 5.

khamrick@ljtdmail.com