Though the decaying county jail itself is a danger, undeterred reoffenders are larger threat to the community, authorities say

As a new plan for a jail is circulating across Pueblo County, law enforcement authorities are speaking out about the public safety issues created by the existing crumbling building.

It’s not the often-cited poor working and housing conditions that’s prompting the Pueblo Police Department to speak out on the jail’s deterioration; the biggest danger to public safety, they say, is the lack of space to keep offenders, which makes some feel empowered to keep committing crimes.

As the jail isn’t housing any municipal offenders because of overcrowding, the only option for the municipal court is to send some offenders to be jailed in other counties in Colorado.

There's a cap on how many municipal offenders can be jailed in other counties — and it comes at a cost to the city. The city pays a daily rate of $55 to other county jails when they have to house offenders in those counties, and the number of municipal inmates cannot exceed 15 at any given time.

"No. 1, I think in our community, the number of people currently being housed in the jail is a lot and way over what that facility was designed for,” Deputy Chief Chris Noeller of the police department said.

Though the Pueblo County jail has a capacity of 509, it's routinely well over that number, said Sheriff Kirk Taylor.

In 2018, there were two occasions where there were more than 800 inmates being held at the jail, he said. Once last year, the number reached a record of 817 inmates.

The average daily population at the jail this year is 670 inmates, down from about a 729 average daily inmate population a year ago. The capacity suggested for the proposed new jail would be about 950, Taylor said.

The space constraints have a direct impact on the community. One example from officers: Some habitual shoplifters realize that taking merchandise short of the felony threshold keeps them out of jail, since it only amounts to a lower-level municipal offense.

Municipal Court Judge Carla Sikes has told The Chieftain that when less-severe sanctions such as fines, community service and probation fail to address repeat criminal behavior, the court must be able to impose incarceration.

The lack of space is a hindrance for keeping the community safe, Noeller said.

"I was at the district attorney's office (Wednesday) for a meeting, and as I was leaving there was a man outside screaming at the top of his lungs, yelling and cussing at people and going out into the street," Noeller said. "I don't know 100% that that it would've been appropriate to arrest him even on a municipal offense. But let's just say all other options are off the table and we can't get him to cooperate and chill out. We have nowhere to take the guy currently."

A jail with a larger capacity would not only create more space to house offenders, some say, it reinforces the purpose of having a criminal justice system.

"It would only make the municipal court more effective because they can hold people accountable," Taylor said. "The jail is the cornerstone of the criminal justice system. Local offenders need to be housed in a local jail."

The community is trending in the right direction with crime. Noeller said, "but that could turn around really quick — and are we able to accelerate our decline in crime if we're able to incarcerate some people on those lower level offense?"

"My fear as a law enforcement officer is when you have no recourse, when people are out there causing disturbances and causing minor property damage that doesn't rise to the level of a felony and we can't take them to jail, I think it emboldens them to act out in even greater ways."

In March, with the passage of recent laws in the Colorado Legislature, several low-level drug possession crimes become misdemeanors, Noeller said, which would worsen the current jail's capacity issue, since those offenders wouldn't be going to state prisons but to county jails.

"That's going to increase the jail population as well," Noeller said.

Earlier this week, a pair of new ballot initiatives to provide funding for a new jail and treatment center were proposed at a meeting between Taylor and the Board of Pueblo County Commissioners.

One of the measures — tentatively called measure 1A — is a slightly less than a half-cent sales and use tax that would raise money over 30 years to pay for a new jail that is expected to cost somewhere around $130 million to $140 million, said Commissioner Garrison Ortiz.

The other measure that would go to voters — tentatively being called measure 1B — is a restructuring of marijuana taxes that would provide about $3.5 million annually. The measure would include reducing the contribution given to Pueblo County marijuana scholarships and aid to other organizations such as nonprofits that routinely have capital requests. Examples Ortiz cited include the YMCA, the YWCA, the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center and the Pueblo Zoo.

The exact details and figures of both measures are being worked out, Ortiz said.

If voters approved both measures, the sales and use tax money would be used for a jail and the funds from restructuring marijuana taxes would go toward a capital infrastructure fund that would be used for one-time expenses for various nonprofits and other organizations in the community, Ortiz said.

If the 1A measure fails and the 1B measure passes, then the money from restructuring marijuana taxes would go toward debt services for a new jail. That money alone wouldn’t be enough to pay for a new jail, though.

