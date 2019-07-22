School: Heritage Elementary

Grades/subject taught: Kindergarten; 1, 2, 3; reading intervention; special education.

Years of experience: 19.

Education: Bachelor of Science in psychology and elementary education, University of Southern Colorado; master's in curriculum and instruction: reading, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs; currently enrolled at Colorado State University-Pueblo seeking master's in special education.



From the educator: "I knew when I was a little girl that I would be a teacher. I made my sister and brother sit down and pretend to be my students all the time. It didn't last long because they were over it. I never considered another career. I knew God blessed me with a gift and I had to use that gift to help as many children as possible.



"The best part of the job is the relationships you create with students and families. Every morning I look forward to seeing the children and their families and it means so much when they say good morning and offer hugs. I am honored to make relationships with students who are not even in my class. It is a blessing when they find you years later and remember you. I love when students find me and invite me to their graduation.

"The successes my students make are also a rewarding part of my job. Even the tiniest success I celebrate with my students. It is amazing to see their confidence grow and how a little success helps them hunger for more. I especially love to see children learn to read. It is my passion and when a child who could not read begins to read, it is the most rewarding experience a teacher can have.



"One challenge is helping my students fill the gaps and catch up. The students work so hard and sometimes when they are older it is harder to fill those gaps as fast as I would like. Sometimes I wish I had more time. One of my biggest challenges is making relationships with students and then losing them. Students and their families often have a high mobility rate and it is hard to watch them leave and wonder what happens to them. The best I can hope is I made that connection and planted a seed."

From Principal Kim Cura: "I’ve had the privilege of working with Krista when we both taught third grade at Park View Elementary in 2010. It was immediate that I knew her integrity and passion was always about doing what is best for kids. This passion has continued throughout the time I’ve known her.

"Currently, Krista has enrolled in another master’s program in special education, which is another example of her dedication to her craft. With her increased skill set, she has broadened her knowledge of being able to differentiate instruction for all students. Not only is Krista able to support our students academically, she takes it upon herself to build lasting relationships with students in order to meet their emotional needs as well.

"Throughout the year, Krista is always involved in our extracurricular activities during and after school. It is because of dedication like Krista’s our Heritage students are exposed to the love and support of a caring individual. We are blessed that Krista calls Heritage Elementary her home away from home."