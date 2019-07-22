Dirt and debris flew, underpasses flooded and the lights went out over a large area of Southeastern Colorado Saturday afternoon and evening, as a strong storm system pushed through the area. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Crowley County north of Ordway on Saturday, but officials said Sunday that no twisters had been confirmed.



The storms produced rainfall, hail in some areas, high winds and, of course, lots of thunder and lightning.

Unofficial reports indicate anywhere from 3 inches of rain near Eads, 1.5 inches close to Rocky Ford, and some folks in La Junta measured just over an inch in their rain gauges.

Official reports were much less, though: 0.1 inches at the La Junta airport, 0.94 inches north of La Junta, and 0.54 southeast of Hasty.

The lights went out about 7 p.m. in a large swath stretching from Fowler to Las Animas. Power to some parts of La Junta was restored by about 11:30 p.m., while it took a bit longer for other areas.

The Otero County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that lines to its office were out Saturday night, but officials told the La Junta Tribune Democrat on Sunday that emergency phone lines were not affected.

Precipitation and lightning possibly weren't the only things these storms offered.

Residents of Ordway and Sugar City reported on Facebook that they had seen funnel-shaped clouds. Some said the twisters touched down briefly before returning to the sky, while others said the funnels they observed were exclusively airborne.



There were reports of damage involving downed tree limbs and debris in the Ordway and Sugar City area.



"For a funnel to become a tornado, it has to be in contact with the ground," said NWS Pueblo Meteorologist Brad Carlberg. "You can have funnel clouds that look like tornadoes, but if they're not touching the ground, then they're not technically or scientifically a tornado."



Carlberg suggested that straightline winds could be the culprit for the damage near Ordway.



"What could happen is there could be a relatively narrow area where the wind is just that much stronger than next to it," Carlberg said. "So it could very well produce a path that might look like a tornado path."



Carlberg said he'd seen the photo of an ominous looking cloud posted by Mark Drees, a stormchaser, on Twitter. The scene, Drees said, was near the Crowley/Lincoln County line.



"From what I'm seeing, it does look like a shelf cloud, which is due to cooling air coming out of the storm," said Carlberg. "It allows it to condense and produce a lowering of a cloud in front of a storm, so it does kind of look like a shelf."



Shelf clouds are typically associated with straightline winds, Carlberg said, but they don't inherently produce extreme winds as observed across Southeastern Colorado Saturday afternoon and evening.



"You most likely will see some gustier winds than what ambient winds are, but sometimes they'll be super-strong, like they were yesterday," said Carlberg on Sunday.

The chances for storms will linger, as will the cooler weather, for another day, the NWS predicts.

Thunderstorms are forecast for Monday during the day, with a lesser chance in the evening hours. The high Monday should only be about 81, with a low of 60.

Sunny skies should return Tuesday, and the thermometer is expected to climb back to the mid- to upper-80s. Temps will rocket back to the mid 90s on Wednesday and Thursday.

